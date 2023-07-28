Titans agree to terms with Chris Hubbard

The Titans have added a veteran offensive lineman.

Tennessee has agreed to terms with Chris Hubbard, the team announced on Friday.

Hubbard, 32, spent the last five seasons with the Browns. He started every game for the club in 2018 and 13 contests in 2019 before moving into a more reserve role in 2020. He appeared in four games with one start last season.

Hubbard began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2013. He started 10 games for the club in 2017.

The veteran offensive lineman gives Tennessee another option to play right tackle, as Nicholas Petit-Frere will serve a six-game suspension to begin the season.

As a corresponding roster move, the Titans have waived offensive lineman James Empey.