The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran safeties Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers, the team announced Monday.

Tennessee waived tight end Deon Yelder, defensive back Reggie Floyd and punter James Smith. The team also waived/injured defensive back Maurice Smith and placed defensive back Kevin Peterson on injured reserve.

McDougald has appeared in 105 games, with 82 starts, in his NFL career. He has seen action with the Chiefs (2013), Buccaneers (2013-2016), Seahawks (2017-2019) and Jets (2020). McDougald has totaled 459 tackles with 10 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.

McDougald played seven games with the Jets last season, starting all of them, before a season-ending shoulder injury.

Geathers played with the Colts from 2015-19. He has made 244 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in his career. He was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round in 2015.

Geathers opted out of the 2020 season.

Titans agree to terms with Bradley McDougald, Clayton Geathers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk