Titans agree to terms with 4 2024 NFL draft picks

On the eve of rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday, May 10 and runs through Sunday, May 12, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with four of their seven 2024 NFL draft picks.

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans have agreed to four-year rookie contracts with fifth-round pick and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., sixth-round pick and wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson, seventh-round pick and linebacker James Williams and seventh-round pick and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell.

That leaves three picks unsigned, a group that includes first-round pick and offensive tackle JC Latham, second-round pick and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat and fourth-round pick and linebacker Cedric Gray.

In case you’re wondering when the Titans might wrap up signing their entire draft class, it could very well be a few more months. In 2023, Will Levis was the last player from the draft class to sign his rookie deal, and that didn’t happen until July 22, just four days before training camp.

