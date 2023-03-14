Linebacker Luke Gifford will be moving from Dallas to Tennessee.

Gifford has agreed to a two-year contract with the Titans, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

The 27-year-old Gifford signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska in 2019 and has spent his entire NFL career in Dallas.

Gifford rarely plays on defense but led the Cowboys in both special teams snaps and special teams tackles last season.

Titans agree to sign Luke Gifford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk