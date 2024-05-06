Titans agree to re-sign DL Marlon Davidson

The Titans have brought back some depth for their defensive line.

Tennessee announced on Monday that the club has agreed to terms with Marlon Davidson.

Davidson, 25, spent much of last season with the Titans. Initially signing with the team's practice squad in October, Davidson appeared in five games with three starts. He recorded 10 total tackles with two for loss and a sack.

A Falcons second-round pick in 2020, Davidson appeared in 19 games with one start for Atlanta before he was released midway through the 2022 season. He then spent some of the 2023 offseason program and training camp with the 49ers before he was cut from the team’s practice squad in October.