The Titans have reached agreements with a couple of veteran players on the final day of March.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with tight end Trevon Wesco and offensive lineman Corey Levin. No other terms were announced.

Wesco had two catches for 26 yards in 14 games with the Bears last season. He had eight catches for 113 yards in 40 appearances for the Jets in his first three NFL seasons.

Chigs Okonkwo and Kevin Rader return from the 2022 team at tight end.

Levin entered the league as a Titans sixth-round pick in 2017. He made his regular season debut the next year and has started four of the 45 games he’s played for the team since that point.

Titans agree to deals with Trevon Wesco, Corey Levin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk