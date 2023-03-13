Titans agree to deal with Andre Dillard

Josh Alper
Tackle Andre Dillard is on his way to Tennessee.

NFL Media reports that Dillard and the Titans have agreed to terms on a contract. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Dillard was an Eagles first-round pick in 2019, but he never nailed down a starting job in Philadelphia. After making four starts as a rookie, Dillard was projected to start in 2020 but he missed the season with a torn biceps he suffered in August.

Once Dillard was healthy, he was behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson but the Titans should offer a chance at a starting job. Left tackle Taylor Lewan was released and Dennis Daley and Le'Raven Clark are also set for free agency this week.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. ET: It is reportedly a three-year, $29 million deal for Dillard.

