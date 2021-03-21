What Titans’ AFC South rivals are up to so far this offseason
The Tennessee Titans have been busy thus far in free agency, and in fact have been among the biggest spenders over the first week in the quest to make significant improvements to their defense.
However, the Titans haven’t been the only AFC South team being active. Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have made even more moves to try and improve their respective rosters.
The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, have been pretty quiet, only making three notable moves, one of which was done before this week.
If you haven’t been able to keep up with what has been going on with the Titans’ division rivals, fear not; we’ve got every move all three teams have made since the legal tampering period began on March 15.
Note: all moves have either been reported or confirmed by the team. This is the latest information courtesy of NFL.com’s free agency tracker.
Houston Texans
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Traded for
QB Ryan Finley TE Ryan Izzo OT Marcus Cannon DE Shaq Lawson
Signings
QB Tyrod Taylor RB Mark Ingram RB Phillip Lindsay WR Andre Roberts WR Alex Erickson WR Donte Moncrief TE Pharaoh Brown OG Justin McCray OL Justin Britt DE Derek Rivers DT Maliek Collins LB Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Jordan Jenkins LB Christian Kirksey CB Terrance Mitchell CB Desmond King CB Tavierre Thomas S Terrance Brooks P Cam Johnston
Re-Signed
CB Vernon Hargreaves III
Restructured
LT Laremy Tunsil
Jacksonville Jaguars
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Traded for
DT Malcom Brown
Franchise tag
OT Cam Robinson (Signed tag)
Signings
RB Carlos Hyde WR Jamal Agnew WR Phillip Dorsett WR Marvin Jones OG Tyler Shatley DE Tyson Alualu DE Jihad Ward DT Roy Robertson-Harris CB Shaquill Griffin S Rudy Ford S Rayshawn Jenkins
Re-signings
DE Dawuane Smoot CB Sidney Jones
Indianapolis Colts
Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Traded for
QB Carson Wentz (Made official)
Re-signed
RB Marlon Mack CB Xavier Rhodes
