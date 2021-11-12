Titans’ Adrian Peterson: My son told me I was running too high

During his Tennessee Titans debut last week against the Los Angeles Rams, running back Adrian Peterson was clearly running too high, making himself an easier target to tackle when carrying the football.

In fact, it was so obvious that even Peterson’s 10-year-old son noticed he needed to lower his pads when the two were watching film together.

Peterson says it has been on his mind all week and he doesn’t think it’ll be a problem to fix the issue.

“I’ve been going to sleep thinking about running with my pad level low, so I’ll be good,” Peterson said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time so that type of adjustment will be easy for me.”

Peterson also noted that he’s getting more in-sync with the offensive line, and he’s working to improve both his running and conditioning in practice.

Another thing Peterson is trying to get acclimated with is the Titans’ pass protection scheme for running backs, which he says is completely different than anything he has done in his career.

The 36-year-old veteran, who just signed with the Titans last week, says he is currently living in a hotel not far from the team’s facility. While he likes the convenience of it, he expects to get more settled in the weeks ahead.

Peterson and the Titans will meet the Saints at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for noon CT.

