Titans’ Adoree’ Jackson activated off IR, won’t play Week 10

The season will go on for Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

The team had until Wednesday to make a decision to activate him or to keep him on Injured Reserve, which would have ended his season. Now back on the 53-man roster, Jackson spent three weeks on the “Designated to Return” list.

Jackson has suffered a knee injury ahead of the Titans’ first game of the season against the Denver Broncos.

But just because he’s back on the active roster doesn’t mean that he’ll be taking the field now. Jackson won’t play in Thursday evening’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Titans still have the option to make him inactive on game days, of course.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans placed defensive back Dane Cruikshank on season-ending Injured Reserve.

The Titans will get back to action as they take on the division rival Indianapolis Colts in what could very well be a close matchup at 7:20 p.m. CT on Thursday in Nissan Stadium.