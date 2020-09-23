Titans adding Jeremy McNichols to active roster, choose 4 protected PS players

The Tennessee Titans have chosen the four players they will protect on the practice squad ahead of the Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

For this week, the Titans are switching it up after protecting the same four players in the previous two weeks. Wide receiver Cameron Batson, inside linebacker Daren Bates, kicker Tucker McCann and quarterback Trevor Siemian will be protected.

While Siemian and McCann have been protected before, both Bates and Batson have not. Of the four, only Batson has seen game action this season.

Batson, who was one of two players elevated from the practice squad on Sunday, made his 2020 debut in Week 2 and made the most of his opportunity.

The 24-year-old hauled in two catches for 26 yards and added one run for 11 yards. He also moved the chains twice on his three touches.

One of the Titans’ protected players from the last two weeks, running back Jeremy McNichols, is being added to the active roster this week, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Titans are adding RB Jeremy McNichols to their active roster. He had been elevated from the practice squad the previous two weeks as part of the new rule allowing players to move back and forth. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2020





McNichols has been elevated from the practice squad on game day in each of the first two weeks. In Week 2, he totaled two carries for seven yards.

The move to elevate McNichols could mean bad news is coming for rookie running back Darrynton Evans, who has missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

There is still no word on who McNichols will be replacing on the roster. We’ll likely get an official update from the team on Wednesday.