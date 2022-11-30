Titans add WR Reggie Roberson to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans brought back a familiar face to their practice squad on Tuesday when they re-signed wide receiver Reggie Roberson.

A 2022 undrafted free-agent signing out of SMU, Roberson failed to make the Titans’ 53-man roster out of training camp before being brought back on the practice squad.

However, he lasted just a few days before being cut. He then landed with the Chicago Bears’ practice squad before being let go late last month. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

With Roberson added, the Titans now have a total of four wide receivers on their practice squad. Roberson joins Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and Chris Conley.

Congrats to my guy @TheKingReggie on signing with the @Titans PSquad – back where it started! #TitanUp — Murphy McGuire (@Murphy_McGuire) November 29, 2022

Related

Titans restructure WR Robert Woods' contract Titans added to players fielded total in Week 12 but still don't lead NFL Kevin Strong surprised by penalty vs. Bengals, but Kevin Byard was not

List

What scouting reports said about Titans UDFA Reggie Roberson

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire