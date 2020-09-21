Titans add WR, pair of DBs to practice squad

Crissy Froyd

The Tennessee Titans made some practice squad moves on Monday ahead of next week’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team added wide receiver Chester Rogers and defensive backs Breon Borders and Greg Mabin.

To make room for these additions, the Titans parted ways with defensive lineman Kobe Smith, as well as defensive backs Picasso Nelson and Maurice Smith.


The Titans are set to take on the Vikings on the road at noon CST on Sept. 27.