Titans add tight end Luke Stocker

The Titans are adding some tight end depth for the stretch run.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans are adding former Buccaneers tight end Luke Stocker.

They’re signing him to a two-year deal, which sounds nice but probably isn’t much of an investment beyond this year.

The 29-year-old Stocker was released by the Bucs last week, when they started cutting bait on older players. A capable blocker, he adds some depth in an area Tennessee clearly values. He has 52 career catches, three of them this season.

Delanie Walker has been playing through an ankle injury, but has continued to produce, so they now have some experience behind him.