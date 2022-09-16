Titans add Takkarist McKinley to practice squad, promote Chris Jackson

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster moves on Friday, one of which included adding a former first-round pick to their practice squad.

The team announced it has signed edge rusher Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. He will be taking the place of defensive back Chris Jackson, who has been promoted to the 53-man roster.

McKinley was the No. 26 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. The 26-year-old showed promise over his first two seasons, notching 13 sacks in 31 games (eight starts).

However, after a lackluster season in 2019, the Falcons declined McKinley’s fifth-year option in 2020, which was his final season in Atlanta. He played just four games that year due to injury.

In 2021, McKinley played in 11 games for the Cleveland Browns, tallying 2.5 sacks, but saw his season end early due to a torn Achilles.

Tennessee has been dealing with a few injuries at the outside linebacker position in 2022. Ola Adeniyi has been limited in practice this week, and Harold Landry is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Titans also lost 2022 UDFA David Anenih, who was poached off the practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Related

Titans OC Todd Downing admits mistakes in Week 1 play-calling Bills' Rodger Saffold motivated by respect, not revenge, vs. Titans Details of Amani Hooker's contract extension with Titans

List

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Friday

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire