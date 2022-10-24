Titans add to players fielded number after Week 7

Despite their fourth straight victory, the Tennessee Titans continue to inch toward an NFL record they already own — and unfortunately, it’s the type of record they definitely don’t want to surpass once again.

It was only a season ago that the Titans set an NFL record by using a total of 91 players by the end of last year. After yesterday’s game, the Titans have now played a total of 66 different players through seven weeks.

Wide receiver Mason Kinsey and defensive back Josh Thompson officially bumped the number up after suiting up for the two-tone blue on Sunday, logging their first snaps of the year on at least one of the three units.

Wide receiver Mason Kinsey and defensive back Josh Thompson became the 65th and 66th players to see action for the #Titans in 2022. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 23, 2022

Only time will tell where the Titans’ roster total ultimately ends up by the end of the season, but there’s no denying that frequently having to use this many bodies isn’t ideal under any circumstances.

These huge numbers of players fielded are mostly a result of injury, but the Titans have also shuffled players in and out at several positions because of ineffectiveness.

If the Titans want to maximize their overall talent to its fullest potential, staying healthy is paramount. Sadly, this team hasn’t been able to do that since 2021.

Related

Kevin Byard: Jim Irsay's comments made sweep of Colts sweeter AFC South standings: Titans grab control after Week 7 win vs. Colts Titans' Andrew Adams talks notching pick-six vs. Colts

List

Twitter reactions following the Titans’ 19-10 victory over the Colts

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire