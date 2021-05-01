Titans add Pitt pass rusher Rashad Weaver

He waited longer than he’d expected, but Pitt pass rusher Rashad Weaver has an NFL home.

The Titans have made Weaver the 135th player taken in the 2021 draft.

Weaver visited with PFT Live before the draft. We enjoyed the discussion with him. Titans fans, here’s a way to get to know him.

Here’s one thing we know: With the relaxation of the numerical rules, he wanted to wear No. 17. In Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill already has claimed that one.

