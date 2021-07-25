The Titans made a couple of moves at outside linebacker with training camp about to get underway in Tennessee.

The team announced the signing of John Simon on Sunday afternoon. Tuzar Skipper was waived in a corresponding move.

Simon spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and started all 16 games for New England last season. He was a 2013 fourth-round pick by the Ravens and has also played for the Texans and Colts.

Simon has 277 tackles, 21 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 97 career games.

Skipper had five tackles in four games for the Titans last season. He played six games for the Giants in 2019.

Titans add John Simon, waive Tuzar Skipper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk