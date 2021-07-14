Titans add Jeff Fisher, Bum Phillips, Floyd Reese to Ring of Honor

Two former head coaches were among the three people announced as new members of the Titans Ring of Honor on Wednesday, but only one of them coached for the Titans.

Bum Phillips only coached the Oilers, but he’ll be going into the Titans’ Ring of Honor due to the change of names that came along with their move from Houston after the 1996 season. Phillips is joined in the class by longtime head coach Jeff Fisher and former General Manager Floyd Reese.

Fisher went 142-120 over 17 seasons with the organization and led them to their only Super Bowl appearance after the 1999 season. The Titans lost Super Bowl XXXIV 23-16 to the Rams when wide receiver Kevin Dyson was stopped just short of the end zone on the final play of the game.

Fisher was also the final coach of the Oilers as he became the head coach in Houston during the 1994 season and remained in the job when the franchise moved to its new home.

Phillips was 55-35 in six seasons with the Oilers. An Earl Campbell-led offense helped them to two AFC title games in the late 1970s, but they lost to the Steelers each time.

Reese was hired by the Oilers as a linebackers coach in 1986, moved into the personnel department in 1990 and became the General Manager in 1994. He built the roster for the team that Fisher coached to the Super Bowl and remained with the franchise through the 2006 season.

