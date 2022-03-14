One might say the Titans are keeping up with the Joneses.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee has agreed to sign former Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on a two-year, $5.75 million deal with $3.15 million guaranteed.

And according to multiple reports, the Titans are also set to re-sign center Ben Jones on a two-year deal worth $14 million.

Jamarco Jones was selected in the fifth round by Seattle back in 2018. He’s appeared in 36 games with seven starts for the Seahawks in his career.

Ben Jones has been with the Titans since signing as a free agent in 2016. He started all 17 games for Tennessee last season and has missed only one start since 2014.

The Titans created an opening on their offensive line by releasing veteran left guard Rodger Saffold last week.

Titans add Jamarco Jones, retain Ben Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk