Titans add help for Will Levis in 2025 NFL mock draft

While the Tennessee Titans have done a fantastic job beefing up their wide receivers room ahead of the 2024 season, it’s very possible they’ll be in the market for help at the position once again in 2025.

The Titans signed Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley in free agency to add to a room that already included DeAndre Hopkins. However, Boyd is on a one-year deal and Hopkins is in the final year of his contract.

If Hopkins and/or Boyd leave next offseason and Treylon Burks doesn’t take a step forward in 2024, Tennessee could very well target a receiver early in the 2025 NFL draft.

And that’s exactly what Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson has the Titans doing. He projects Tennessee to land the No. 2 overall pick, where the Titans select wideout Luther Burden III out of Missouri.

Here’s what Hodgkinson had to say:

If the Tennessee Titans select second overall, as the latest Super Bowl odds suggest, don’t rule out the franchise moving on from Will Levis. However, with question marks over the QB class, selecting a dominant offensive weapon like Luther Burden III — as in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft — to elevate that side of the ball could be an equally productive move.

If the Titans have a bad enough season to land the No. 2 pick, it could very well be because quarterback Will Levis didn’t pan out in Year 2, which could also force Tennessee to look for a new quarterback.

However, it’s also possible other factors come into play that result in a terrible year for the Titans, like injuries and/or worse-than-expected play from the defense, for example.

Knowing that, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Titans take a receiver that high in next year’s draft. Let’s just hope it doesn’t come to that, because that would mean the Titans had a frustrating 2024 campaign.

