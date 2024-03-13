Titans add free agent offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles

The Titans are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Saahdiq Charles, a guard who has played his entire career in Washington, has agreed to a one-year contract with Tennessee.

Charles earned a starting job with the Commanders last year, but he missed six games with a calf injury. And injuries have plagued him throughout his time in Washington, as he has played just 35 games in four seasons.

The 24-year-old Charles was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2020. He played left tackle at LSU but has played guard in Washington, and his experience at both positions makes him a versatile player on an offensive line the Titans hope will become a strength of their team under new head coach Brian Callahan and offensive line coach Bill Callahan.