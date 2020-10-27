Titans add Daren Bates, David Quessenberry to active roster

The Titans signed a pair of experienced players to their active roster from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Linebacker Daren Bates and offensive lineman David Quessenberry have made the move up to the 53-man squad.

Bates was a staple of Tennessee’s special teams units the last two seasons and returned to the team after a brief stint with the Texans this summer. He has two tackles in three games this season.

Quessenberry has played 11 special teams snaps over two games this season. He appeared in four games last season and caught a one-yard touchdown pass.

The Titans also signed linebacker Will Compton to their practice squad. Compton was dropped from the active roster on Monday.

