Titans add C.J. Board to practice squad, release Josh Gordon

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of moves on their practice squad on the Monday ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The team announced it has signed former New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board to their practice squad. He’ll take the place of wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has been released from the practice squad.

Board broke into the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 but has spent the last two seasons with the Giants.

Board reeled in 15 receptions for 152 scoreless yards during his two-year stint in Big Blue, while also fielding three punts (13 yards per) and 13 kickoffs (25.2 yards per).

The Chattanooga product was released by the Giants back in September but was able to latch on with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad before being released once again last week.

Gordon’s brief tenure in Nashville ends without a sound. The veteran played in two games for the Titans but only saw one target, 24 snaps, and didn’t record any stats.

The writing was on the wall that Gordon was likely done in Nashville after he wasn’t elevated for the Week 5 game, with Tennessee going with disappointing wideout and 2021 fourth-round pick, Dez Fitzpatrick, instead.

Tennessee is hoping to get back wide receiver Racey McMath off injured reserve this week, but his status is very much up in the air. Board could very well see playing time as soon as Sunday if McMath doesn’t return.

