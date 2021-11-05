Titans add Adrian Peterson to active roster, place Greg Mabin on IR

#Titans officially add Adrian Peterson to 53-man roster while placing CB Greg Mabin (ankle) on IR.

–Still room to add 2 more to 53-man roster, as well as option of elevating 2 from practice squad.

–CB Chris Jones might be an option to elevate from PS, with all the CB injs. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 5, 2021

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster moves on Friday ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”

Tennessee has officially added running back Adrian Peterson to its active roster. Peterson will assume the running back duties in the wake of superstar rusher Derrick Henry’s injury, along with fellow back Jeremy McNichols.

In addition to that move, the Titans also placed cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) on Injured Reserve, which means he will be out for at least the next three games. Mabin had been starting the past two weeks.

Mabin’s injury is the latest blow to the Titans’ injury-plagued secondary that is also without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and backup and first-round pick, Caleb Farley.

By adding Peterson and placing Mabin on IR, the Titans still have two open spots on their 53-man roster. More moves could be on the way on Saturday.

