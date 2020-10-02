Titans add Adam Humphries, Cameron Batson to COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans have added two more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson, who is on the team’s practice squad.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who have either tested positive for the virus or come in close contact with someone who has.

This brings the number of players recently added to the list during the team’s outbreak this week to seven. Humphries and Batson join defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa and cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Tennessee also has two more players on the list currently, with offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and practice squad defensive back Greg Mabin having been added to the list prior to this outbreak.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Mabin had indeed tested positive about one week before the outbreak, but we don’t know if Wilson has or if he simply came in contact with someone who had.

