Titans add 2 more to analytics department, per report

The Tennessee Titans were one of the last teams in the NFL to embrace analytics under former general manager Jon Robinson, but things have drastically changed in recent years.

Not only is general manager Ran Carthon a fan of analytics, president of football operations, Chad Brinker, actually developed his own model that he brought with him to Tennessee.

The Titans continued their emphasis on analytics on Thursday, with the team hiring two football analysts in Erin Pdajdl Davis and Alex Rogers, according to ESPN’s Seth Walder.

Psajdl Davis previously worked as a data scientist with the Kansas City Chiefs on the business side of things, and had a stint with the Houston Texans on the football side.

Let’s goooo!!! 🤩 so excited to join the team in Tennessee!! #TitanUp https://t.co/bXzN0ePlMT — Erin Psajdl Davis (@erinpsajdl) June 20, 2024

Rogers worked as an intern for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and has served as a data analyst outside of sports.

While analytics are never the end-all, be-all in any sport, they are at least a useful tool. Clearly Carthon and Co. fully understand that.

