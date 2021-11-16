Titans active Derick Roberson, sign Dylan Cole to active roster

The Titans have added a pair of players to their active roster ahead of this week’s game against the Texans.

They announced that they have activated linebacker Derick Roberson from the injured reserve list and signed linebacker Dylan Cole to the active roster.

Cole was called up from the practice squad for the last two games and made a huge play in Sunday’s win over the Saints. He forced Deonte Harris to fumble on the opening kickoff return of the second half and the Titans recovered to set up a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass that put them up 20-6 on the way to a 23-21 win.

Roberson had three tackles in the season opener before going on injured reserve. He had 15 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 11 games in his first two seasons in Tennessee.

