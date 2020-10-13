The Titans got a couple of players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list a short time before they are set to return to the field against the Bills.

Linebacker Kamalei Correa and cornerback Kristian Fulton have been activated from the list. Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, tackle Isaiah Wilson and long snapper Beau Brinkley have also come off the list, but five other players from the active roster and three practice squadders remain on the list as a result of the team’s run of positive tests.

The Titans will replace some of those active roster players with practice squad players for Tuesday’s game. The Titans announced that offensive lineman David Quessenberry, defensive back Kareem Orr, wide receiver Cody Hollister and linebacker Daren Bates have all been called up.

All four players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Titans activate two from COVID-19 list, call up four players for Tuesday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk