It looks like Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Broncos and first-round pick Treylon Burks will be available to catch some of his passes.

Burks was activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Burks returned to practice this week and the wideout will try to build on the two catches for 12 yards he posted in the first four weeks of the season.

The Titans did not elevate quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad, which leaves Tannehill and Malik Willis as the only quarterbacks on the active roster for this weekend. Tannehill could serve as the backup, but he practiced all week and that is reason to believe he’ll be back in the starting lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Defensive back Elijah Molden was also activated from injured reserve while defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and wide receiver C.J. Board have been elevated from the practice squad. Linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson were placed on injured reserve to round out the day’s moves.

Titans activate Treylon Burks, don’t promote a quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk