Linebacker Ola Adeniyi is back on the Titans’ active roster.

Adeniyi was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week and has missed the last nine games with a neck injury. He had one tackle in his two appearances this season.

The Titans cleared a roster spot for Adeniyi by waiving kicker Caleb Shudak. Shudak kicked in place of Randy Bullock last week and went 3-of-4 on field goals and 1-of-1 on extra points. With no other kicker on the roster, Bullock appears set to return from his calf injury.

The Titans also announced that running back Hassan Haskins has been downgraded to out with a hip injury. Defensive back Davontae Harris and running back Julius Chestnut have been elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

Titans activate Ola Adeniyi, waive Caleb Shudak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk