The Tennessee Titans have activated right guard Nate Davis from the COVID-19 list.

Davis won’t miss a game despite his time spent on the list. He was placed on the list on December 25 after Tennessee’s game last Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s spent just five days on the list before clearing protocol and returning to practice with the team on Thursday.

Davis has started 12 games this season for the Titans. He’s missed three games due to concussions.

Cornerback Caleb Farley was also activated from the COVID-19 list. However, he remains on injured reserve and is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Linebackers Jayon Brown and Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry, tackle Kendall Lamm, receiver Julio Jones, defensive back Buster Skrine and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine remain on the COVID-19 list for the Titans.

The Titans face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Titans activate Nate Davis from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk