Titans activate Kevin Byard off COVID-19 list

The Titans are getting back one of their key pieces in the secondary this week.

Safety Kevin Byard has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tennessee announced on Tuesday.

Because the Titans were on their bye last week, Byard did not miss a game while on the list.

In his sixth season for the Titans, Byard has five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season. He’s also scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.

The Titans will host the Texans on Sunday.

