Titans activate Kevin Byard off COVID-19 list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Titans are getting back one of their key pieces in the secondary this week.

Safety Kevin Byard has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tennessee announced on Tuesday.

Because the Titans were on their bye last week, Byard did not miss a game while on the list.

In his sixth season for the Titans, Byard has five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season. He’s also scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.

The Titans will host the Texans on Sunday.

Titans activate Kevin Byard off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories