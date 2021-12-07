Titans activate Kevin Byard off COVID-19 list
The Titans are getting back one of their key pieces in the secondary this week.
Safety Kevin Byard has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
Because the Titans were on their bye last week, Byard did not miss a game while on the list.
In his sixth season for the Titans, Byard has five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season. He’s also scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.
The Titans will host the Texans on Sunday.
