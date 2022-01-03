The Titans will have some of their key players back as they try to clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 18.

Tennessee activated receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Jayon Brown, and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm off the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Jones has not been as productive as anyone would have thought when the trade to bring him to the Titans was executed over the offseason. He has 26 catches for 376 yards with no touchdowns in nine games this season.

Brown has 55 total tackles in 10 games with six starts. He also has an interception and two passes defensed. Lamm has appeared in 12 games for Tennessee this year.

The Titans have also placed tight end MyCole Pruitt on injured reserve after he suffered a serious ankle injury in Sunday’s game. Pruitt was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.

Additionally, Tennessee activated defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun off the practice squad COVID-19 list and placed offensive tackle Paul Adams on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Titans activate Julio Jones off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk