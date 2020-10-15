Titans activate Jeffery Simmons from COVID-19 list, put Darrynton Evans on IR

The Tennessee Titans should be getting back their best defender in Week 6, as the team announced that defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

However, there was also some bad news, as running back and 2020 third-round pick, Darrynton Evans, has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Evans had been dealing with a hamstring injury all season, and while he was able to suit up in Week 5, he was forced to exit early. The rookie can return after three weeks.

Along with those two moves, the Titans have moved safety Dane Cruikshank from IR to the “Designated for Return” list. This opens up the three-week window for Cruikshank to return to practice.

With Simmons coming off the list, the Titans have now activated nine players off of it since Saturday, and five players remain: wide receiver Corey Davis, fullback Khari Blasingame, tight end MyCole Pruitt practice squad players Breon Borders and Tommy Hudson. Hudson is currently serving a six-game suspension, though.

Related