Titans activate Jayon Brown, Aaron Brewer off IR among several moves

The Tennessee Titans made a slew of roster moves ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The team announced it has activated linebacker Jayon Brown and backup guard/center Aaron Brewer off Injured Reserve, and is promoting running back D’Onta Foreman to the active roster.

Tennessee has also placed fullback Khari Blasingame on IR and waived outside linebacker John Simon from the 53-man roster.

On the practice squad, the Titans have signed linebacker Dylan Cole and backup center Daniel Munyer. Cole and cornerback Chris Jones have both been elevated for Sunday’s game and will revert back after.

With right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Rashaan Evans out for Week 9, Brewer and Brown could get the nods to start at those positions. Rookie Monty Rice (questionable) and Dillon Radunz are also possibilities.

Tennessee and Los Angeles will meet on “Sunday Night Football,” with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

