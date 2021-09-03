The Titans had 10 players on their COVID-19 reserve list recently, but that number is starting to go down.

One player came off the list on Thursday and two more returned to the active roster on Friday. Linebacker Harold Landry and wide receiver Racey McMath were the two players taken off the list to close out the week.

The Titans had opened up four roster spots Thursday, so they didn’t need to make any corresponding moves to get the players on the 53-man roster. They did make one, however, and defensive back Brady Breeze has been placed on injured reserve.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, guard Nate Davis, offensive lineman Cole Banwart, center Ben Jones, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, running back Jeremy McNichols, and tight end Geoff Swaim remain on the COVID list in Tennessee.

The Titans also announced that tight end MyCole Pruitt has signed to the practice squad. Pruitt had 20 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games for the Titans over the last three seasons.

Titans activate Harold Landry, Racey McMath from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk