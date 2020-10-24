Titans activate Dane Cruikshank from injured reserve

The Titans activated defensive back Dane Cruikshank from injured reserve to the team’s active roster Saturday.

The Titans placed Cruikshank on the IR list Sept. 6 with an unknown injury. He returned to practice Oct. 15.

Cruikshank has made 18 special teams tackles the past two seasons. In 2019, he registered a career-high 10 special teams tackles, which ranked second on the team, and blocked one extra point and one field goal.

The Titans also announced Saturday they elevated offensive lineman David Quessenberry and linebacker Daren Bates from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Both Quessenberry and Bates will revert back to the team’s practice squad following the game.

The Titans designated cornerback Adoree Jackson to return to practice last week, but they did not activate him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

