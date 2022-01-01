The Titans brought a handful of players back from their COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, but wide receiver Julio Jones isn’t among them.

Jones is now out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. A.J. Brown is set to play despite missing Thursday’s practice with a calf injury and the team also got Nick Westbrook-Ikhine back from the reserve list this week.

Linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Kendall Lamm also remain on the reserve list.

The Titans did activate linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry, and cornerback Buster Skrine. All three players will be available for Sunday’s game, but the Titans did downgrade defensive lineman Larell Murchison to out with a knee injury.

Titans activate Bud Dupree and Denico Autry, but Julio Jones out Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk