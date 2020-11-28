Titans activate Brett Kern from IR among several roster moves

The Tennessee Titans will have their punter back for the Week 12 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, as the team has activated Brett Kern from Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Kern had missed the previous three games after he was placed on IR with a wrist injury following the Week 8 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s a look at the other moves the Titans made ahead of Week 12:

Cornerback Tye Smith has been activated from IR.

Inside linebacker David Long Jr. has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Long snapper Matt Overton has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

Linebackers Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s contest. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Cornerback Chris Jackson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans travel to Lucas Oil Stadium for an AFC South showdown with the Colts on Sunday that will determine who sits in first place.