Titans activate Ben Jones, Nate Davis off COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans announced the activation of right guard Nate Davis and center Ben Jones off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

With their activation, the Titans’ 53-man roster is now full.

The only players remaining on the list are 2021 undrafted free agent, offensive lineman Cole Banwart, and 2021 sixth-round pick, safety Brady Breeze.

The Titans will open their season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.