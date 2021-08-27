Titans activate Anthony Rush from COVID-19 reserve list

The Titans ended Thursday with seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list. They have one fewer today.

The team activated defensive lineman Anthony Rush from the list, the Titans announced. Tennessee placed him on the list Monday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and linebacker Harold Landry remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Rush signed with the Titans in July after spending the offseason program with Green Bay.

He has appeared in 14 games with three teams the past two seasons and has totaled 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and half a sack.

