Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is back on the Titans 53-man roster, but he will not be in their lineup against the Colts on Thursday night.

The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have activated Jackson from the injured reserve list. It was the last day they were able to do so before Jackson would have reverted to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Jackson hurt his knee ahead of Week 1 and has not played in any games this season. He has 188 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six tackles for loss in 43 career games. Jackson has also served as a returner at times, but didn’t see much time in that role last season.

The Titans placed defensive back Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He’s dealing with a groin injury.

Titans activate Adoree’ Jackson, but he won’t play Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk