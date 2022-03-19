Titans acquiring Robert Woods from Rams for 2023 sixth-round pick

The Tennessee Titans have found their replacement for Julio Jones. On Saturday night, they agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Robert Woods.

The Titans will give the Rams a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Woods. That’s an incredibly low price for a starting receiver, even if Woods is 29 and coming off a torn ACL.

Woods said recently that he expects to be cleared to practice during minicamp but he wants to take his time with his rehab. He tore his ACL in practice in November and still should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Before injuring his knee last season, Woods caught 45 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games played.