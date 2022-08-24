Titans acquiring DB Ugo Amadi in trade with Eagles

Trade! The #Eagles are sending DB Ugo Amadi to the #Titans, per sources. The teams will swap late-round picks in 2024. Amadi has been traded twice in 10 days — from Seattle to Philadelphia, and now to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/cpyJS4lFyn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

The Tennessee Titans are acquiring defensive back Ugo Amadi in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The teams will swap late-round picks in the 2024 draft to complete the deal.

Amadi is a Nashville native.

Per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans are sending a sixth-round pick in 2024 to the Eagles for Amadi and a seventh-round pick in 2024.

This is familiar territory for Amadi, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Eagles earlier this month.

Amadi (5-9, 201) has played in 47 career games with 12 starts over three NFL seasons. Over the last two seasons, he produced 108 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception.

This is the second trade for a defensive back in a week for the Titans, who acquired Tyree Gillespie from the Las Vegas Raiders last Wednesday.

Amadi, 25, can play free safety, in the slot and on special teams, providing versatility for the Titans secondary.

