Titans acquire Tyree Gillespie in trade with Raiders

The Titans and Raiders completed a trade on Wednesday.

The Raiders sent safety Tyree Gillespie to Tennessee in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Gillespie is heading into his second NFL season after joining the Raiders as a fourth-round pick last year. He appeared in 11 regular season games and one postseason game with most of his playing time came on special teams.

Gillespie had eight tackles in the regular season. He played 29 snaps in the team’s first preseason game.

The Titans waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for Gillespie on the 85-man roster. He had two catches for 14 yards in their first preseason game.

