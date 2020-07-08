Veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski said in May that he expects to get a chance to make a team in training camp this summer and there may be an opportunity with a team coached by one of his former teammates.

Gostkowski used to play with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in New England and his name came up when Titans General Manager Jon Robinson spoke with Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone and PaulKuharsky.com on Tuesday night. Robinson said that the team would consider signing Gostkowski to compete with Greg Joseph for the kicking job this year.

Gostkowski is coming off a hip injury that ended his long run in New England and Robinson said, as with Jadeveon Clowney, that the Titans would want to check him out physically before making any deal.

“We certainly have confidence in Greg Joseph, I thought Greg did a great job for us, came in there at the end of last year and did a great job for us and helped us,” Robinson said. “It’d be his job to lose but we want as competitive a position there as possible. [Gostkowski] is another guy who’d we’d have to come in and check, but yeah, absolutely.”

Gostkowski was 7-of-8 on field goals and 11-of-15 on extra points in four game last year. Joseph was the fourth kicker employed by the Titans last season. He kicked in two regular season games and three playoff contests and didn’t miss a kick during his time with Tennessee.

Titans would “absolutely” consider Stephen Gostkowski originally appeared on Pro Football Talk