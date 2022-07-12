Titans’ Aaron Brewer talks starting opportunity, doubts about his size

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer has been a great find for the Tennessee Titans since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

Brewer has become a reliable backup for the Titans over his two seasons in the NFL and is now garnering consideration for a starting job in 2022 at left guard in a competition against Jamarco Jones, something he has his sights squarely set on.

“Going into this season, I just want to stay as healthy as possible and do everything I can do to compete and get that job,” he said, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

One of the concerns about Brewer is his size, as the Texas State product is a bit on the smaller side for the position. Brewer is listed at 6-foot-1 and 274 pounds, but says he has gotten his weight up to 290.

Doubts about his size are nothing new for Brewer, who says he has heard them since high school.

“I’ve heard that forever, from high school up to this point now,” Brewer said. “But it didn’t stop me then, and it’s not going to stop me now.”

One thing Brewer does have going for him is his athleticism, which makes him an ideal fit for Tennessee’s zone-blocking scheme.

“Aaron is an unbelievable athlete,” offensive line coach Keith Carter said. “So, he has a really unbelievable way to recover when he gets stuck in some bad positions. For him, it’s getting as big as he can, but not losing that part of his game. And then just being consistent from a technique standpoint. I think he’s come a long way and I am excited to see where he goes.”

“The kind of player I am, I am more smaller, quick twitch, explosive,” Brewer explained. “So, I just work with what I got. I know I am strong for my size, and I’m fast as well.”

In a recent preview of the offensive line, we had Brewer winning the starting job over Jones, but nothing will be determined until the pads come on when training camp practice begins on July 27.

Related

Titans' Amani Hooker confirms contract extension talks Titans' Derrick Henry tops ESPN's RB rankings for 2022 Titans have among biggest increases in average attendance since 2019

Story continues

List