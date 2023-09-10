Titans up 9-6 on Saints at halftime

The defenses have been ahead of the offenses over the first 30 minutes of play in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Titans have forced a pair of turnovers and they've sacked Derek Carr four times through the first two quarters, but they only lead 9-6 because their offense hasn't been any more effective than the home team.

Ryan Tannehill is 5-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception while being sacked twice. The only big play on offense came on a screen that running back Derrick Henry broke for a 46-yard gain. That play set up one of Nick Folk's three field goals.

Arden Key has been a standout on defense for Tennessee. He has 1.5 sacks and had another hit on Carr that looked like it caused a fumble, but officials called it an incomplete pass instead.

Carr is 13-of-20 for 142 yards in his Saints debut, but the sacks and turnovers have stanched any momentum they've tried to establish on offense. Both teams will be looking for better results on that side of the ball the rest of the way.