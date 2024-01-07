Titans take 7-3 lead on Tyjae Spears TD

The Titans can play spoiler against the Jaguars on Sunday and their bid is off to a good start.

Rookie running back Tyjae Spears took a swing pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill 28 yards for a touchdown to cap the first Titans possession of the afternoon with a touchdown. The Jaguars drove for a field goal to open the game, so the Titans have a 7-3 lead on their AFC South rivals.

The Jaguars are in the playoffs as AFC South champs if they beat the Titans on Sunday. If they lose, the Texans will win the division and the Steelers will be in the playoffs.

That means plenty of people outside Nashville were cheering for Spears and the Titans when the running back found the end zone.